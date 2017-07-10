Guerrilla Games loses long-serving game director
Steven ter Heide brings 12 years at the company to an end, looks ahead to "starting something new"
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Guerrilla's next PS4-exclusive pushed back to February 28 "to deliver fully on our ambitious vision"
John Gonzalez makes the moves from WB Games
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?