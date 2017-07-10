Amazon acquires cloud service provider GameSparks - report

Christopher Dring Publisher Monday 10th July 2017 Share this article Share

Amazon has acquired Anglo-Irish games service provider GameSparks, The Telegraph reports.

GameSparks offers back-end services and platforms for various major entertainment companies, such as Disney and the BBC, and has a video game client list that includes Square Enix, Ubisoft, TellTale Games, Bandai Namco and Capcom. It has worked with Amazon for some time, offering tools that allow developers to utilise server-based functions such as leaderboards, multiplayer, notification, save data and so on.

According the The Telegraph, the deal is worth "tens of millions of pounds", and that most of that money falls on the company's three founders, Griffin Parry (CEO), Gabriel Page (CTO) and John Griffin (CCO), who all previously worked for Sky.

When asked about the validity of the story, Amazon declined to comment.

It's the latest move from Amazon to become a major player in the video games business, following the development and release of its Lumberyard tech, plus the acquisition of live-streaming platform Twitch. It is working on a number of projects, both internally and alongside third-party studios, including the game Everywhere from Leslie Benzies, who was one of the leading creators of the 3D Grand Theft Auto games.