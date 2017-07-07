Around 50 layoffs as GREE Melbourne reportedly closed down Further cuts rumoured from mobile firm's Berlin and San Francisco offices

Reports have emerged that GREE International Entertainment, the Western arm of the Japanese mobile giant, has closed down its Melbourne operations.

Kotaku Australia claims multiple internal sources have confirmed the closure, and that the entire staff - estimated to be around 50 people - have been made redundant as a result.

There are also claims that GREE's Berlin and San Francisco offices may have been affected, but no details on whether this has extended to layoffs.

GREE Melbourne was originally known as Australian mobile developer Twiitch before it was acquired by GREE International in 2015.

It produced titles such as Modern War, Dragonsoul, Crime City and Knights & Dragons. No word on how these titles will be affected, but it's likely long-term support will suffer or cease.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to GREE for more information.

Despite showing quarterly growth back in February for the first time in four years, an unspecified number of staff were laid off from the San Francisco office back in March.

