Sony pulling plug on The Tomorrow Children

The Tomorrow Children will soon be switching to the past tense. Sony announced on the Japanese PlayStation Blog today that the free-to-play PlayStation 4 title from Q-Games will go offline November 1.

While the closure announcement has only been made on the Japanese PlayStation Blog so far, a global shutdown can be inferred from a Twitter post by Q-Games founder and The Tomorrow Children director Dylan Cuthbert, who said, "It was a fun and very different game to the usual fare but The Tomorrow Children will be closing in November, your last chance to play EVER!"

Cuthbert went on to say there were multiple reasons for the game's closure, "but primarily it is just a lot of hard work keeping a game like this running, constantly creating content and getting users in." In another reply, he said the game "just couldn't reach enough players to try it out."

With a combination of resource gathering, town-building, and monster-fighting, The Tomorrow Children debuted last October to mixed reviews. Since the game's launch, Q-Games has released the virtual reality game Dead Hungry for HTC Vive and Oculus (but not PlayStation VR), and is working on Eden Obscura for iOS and Android, a follow-up to the studio's PixelJunk Eden, which debuted on PS3 in 2008.