FunRock expands with new office in Egypt

Swedish mobile studio FunRock has selected Egypt as its first international office, according to Daily News Egypt (via PocketGamer.biz). While it might seem like an unusual choice at first, Egypt has a sizable population of skilled labor, an appealing investment atmosphere and a growing mobile market. The new studio is based in Alexandria and currently employs 10 people. FunRock aims to increase that headcount to 50 in 2018.

"There is a trend among international companies to open their branches in Cairo, but we believe Alexandria has competencies on par with the capital. We wanted to bring this opportunity to Alexandria and its youth. We are confident they'll make the most of it," said Magdy Shehata, co-founder and chief marketing officer at FunRock.

Shehata added, "By choosing Egypt as the location for our first international office, we're seeking to establish a bridge between the talented engineers and developers in Europe and those in Egypt. FunRock has assembled a team of the best engineers and developers with unique skill sets and experience in a wide variety of fields. We are keen to constantly develop the game details through our cooperation with professionals in Egypt and the MENA region."

While FunRock is based in Stockholm, the company's new mobile game Etihad Al Abtal (Heroes United) clearly is aimed at the Middle East demographic; the strategy title puts players in the shoes of the collective Arabic forces to save the Middle East, "just like when Salah ad-Din once led the Arabs to victory against the crusaders," the description page reads.

Developers are wise to leverage other regions besides the West. According to Newzoo, the MENA region's mobile games market is quickly growing and will generate $2.32 billion in revenues in 2017, which would represent nearly 50% growth year-over-year.