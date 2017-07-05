Film production and investment firm Catalyst launches games division And they're looking for new IP at the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit

Christopher Dring Publisher Wednesday 5th July 2017 Share this article Share

Catalyst Interactive will be attending EGX in September to meet with developers and sign exciting new IP.

In particular, the company is on the hunt for developers working on story-focused or character-driven games across console, PC and VR platforms. You can meet them by attending the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit on Thursday, September 21st. More details here.

Catalyst Global Interactive is a new division of TV and film production firm Catalyst Global Media, with the firm's co-founder Al Hardimann leading the new department. Jaspal Sohal, the former Head of Games at Creative England, has also joined in a senior creative position to provide strategic and operational leadership.

As a production firm, the company doesn't just offer investment, but also wants to collaborate with developers with its own production and development services.

The firm's first title is an internal project being developed in partnership with Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) games company Twenty 46 Studios. The two companies will create a narrative-focused VR and console game based on the psychological impact of the Belgian Antarctic Expedition of 1897, when a multinational crew were trapped in the Antarctic peninsula for over a year.

"Catalyst Interactive is strategically aligned to incorporate our storytelling skills with cutting-edge technology to create a truly immersive gaming experience while Catalyst will ultimately own the IP for subsequent projects," said Hardiman. "We are also utilising our skills at producing projects, partnering with the best video game experts who bring together the right components to create a conceptual product that is ready for large-scale publishers to continue its development."

Developers are invited to meet with them at the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit, which takes place on Thursday, September 21st. EGX indie exhibitors are invited to the summit for free, but other non-exhibitors are also invited to come along by buying tickets from here.