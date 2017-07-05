Ex-Nonstop, King developers form new studio, secure $775,000 in funding Mighty Bear Games is funded by Global Founders Capital and incubated by the Singapore government

James Batchelor UK Editor Wednesday 5th July 2017

A new developer has emerged in Asia, formed by the team King shut down late last year.

Singapore-based Mighty Bear Games has been operating in stealth so far, but reveals itself today after securing pre-seed funding of $775,000 from Rocket Internet's VC arm Global Founders Capital.

The studio is comprised of former employees from Nonstop Games, a company owned by King that closed in October 2016. According to Mighty Bear's press release, the team "turned down opportunities in Europe and the US in order to launch a new, globally-focused studio in Singapore."

Mighty Bear is led by co-founder and CEO Simon Davis, who has previously worked at King, Ubisoft and Bigpoint. Davis told GamesIndustry.biz his team has also been incubated by the Singapore government and is currently hosted at Pixel Studios, a co-working space for games start-ups.

The developer plans to focus on "building the next generation of massively multiplayer online mobile games", drawing on its experience from Nonstop's mobile strategy game Heroes of Honor. Its first title will be announced later this year.

Other members of the team bring experience from stints at Electronic Arts, LucasArts, Disney, Gameloft and Jagex.