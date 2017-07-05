Amazon UK retroactively imposes one-per-customer SNES Mini limit

James Batchelor UK Editor Wednesday 5th July 2017 Share this article Share

Reports have emerged that Amazon's UK arm has altered its policy on pre-orders for the hotly-anticipated SNES Mini.

Consumers who ordered more than one unit have received an email saying the online retailer is now limiting customers to just a single device, Eurogamer reports. An copy of the email was posted to NeoGAF.

"Unfortunately, there's been a change to the availability of this item on Amazon.co.uk," it reads.

"As such we have reduced the quantity of the Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System in your order to one (1) unit. We understand this isn't what you expected when you placed your order and apologise for the inconvenience."

The email also notes that the two listings previously available on Amazon - one for £79.99, and one matching Nintendo's £69.99 price point - have been reduced to a single entry, with the lower price tag.

There's no more explanation other than the "change to the availability" mentioned. It's likely that Amazon is hoping to retain sell its stock to as many customers as possible to account for the possibility that further units from Nintendo will be thin on the ground.

Another suggestion is that this follows a request from Nintendo, which imposes a one-per-customer limit through its own online store. This has led to speculation about efforts to curb the impact of scalping, with numerous SNES Minis already listed on third party marketplaces like eBay at more than double the original price.

We've contacted both Nintendo and Amazon UK for clarification and comment.

Nintendo announced the SNES Mini last month to much excitement. It is expected to sell out as quickly as 2016's NES Mini, although reports suggest Nintendo aims to have more stock in the channel this time round.

The miniature SNES comes with 21 games, including the unreleased Starfox 2. We spoke to one of its developers, Dylan Cuthbert, about his reaction to this surprise announcement.