The Interactive Fiction Archive has a new home
IFTF adopts archive of games, tools and docs on its 25th anniversary
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Raphael Colantonio on leaving the studio he founded, and an industry "at odds with vacations, with time off, with just creatively recharging"
UK-based publisher continues its international expansion
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?