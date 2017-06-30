Team17 moves into Brazil with new game signing

Christopher Dring Publisher Friday 30th June 2017 Share this article Share

Team17 has signed a new game from Brazil-based indie developers as it looks to expand its business outside of Europe.

The Overcooked publisher has signed Sword Legacy: Omen, a turn-based tactical RPG for PC from Firecast Studio and Fableware Narrative, which are both based in Brazil.

The news conveniently comes as Team17's Overcooked (developed by Ghost Town Games) picked up Best Game at Brazil's Independent Games Festival.

Team17 expanded its business to the Americas earlier this year with the appointment of Justin Berenbaum as head of publishing and business development for Asia and the Americas.

"Our label aims to work with the best independent creators around the world, help them build new IP and aim for sustainability," said Team17 CEO Debbie Bestwick. "We've stepped up our international side significantly this year with recently announced partners in North America, Germany and Sweden. It's a pleasure to welcome Firecast and Fableware to our ever growing family of partners as our first Brazilian team. There's so much local talent being showcased at BIG Festival this week, we're very excited to be working together with both teams. Sword Legacy: Omen is a high quality turn-based tactical game created by two very talented teams that brings another different angle to our diverse games label."

Firecast studios executive director Bruno Lanzarotti added: "With this partnership, we believe we are doing something great, important, that brings us pride in representing Brazilian games development and showcasing the quality and creativity we can bring to gamers worldwide." And Arthur Protasio, Creative Director at Fableware Narrative Design, concluded with: "Partnering with Team17 feels like a pupil being acknowledged by the master. Not only are we long time Worms fans, but we also keep a close eye on the great games published by the label. That's why when the Brazilian Game Developers Program and the Goethe Institut invited me to Quo Vadis in Berlin, I knew it was THE opportunity to pitch to Team17's Debbie Bestwick. Just as Fableware teamed up with Firecast and together began a unique co-production, we believe Team17 is a most valuable addition to this endeavour. With each company excelling at their expertise, we have high hopes for the final product and can now proudly say we've joined this experienced indie family."