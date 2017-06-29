The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Diversity in games with Anita Sarkeesian The Feminist Frequency founder reflects on her Tropes series, discusses dealing with the backlash and suggests how developers can explore new stories

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast is available to download now, featuring a one-on-one chat with noted critic and avid proponent for wider representation in video games Anita Sarkeesian.

Recorded last month during Nordic Game Conference, the discussion reflects on Sarkeesian's renowned series Tropes vs Women In Video Games, addressing the potential impact it has had, how game characters have changed since it began, where she hopes to see the medium go next, and the backlash she dealt with while working on the project.

Sarkeesian also discusses why diversity and greater representation extends to more than just adding white women into each game, and why the industry needs to keep pushing for new ideas and stories in addition to violence-centric AAA blockbusters.

We previously covered Sarkeesian's Nordic Game talk, in which she posited that games often oversimplify the oppression they are trying to explore. Feminist Frequency also released a report during E3 that showed the titles on display featured more multi-gender options than ever before.

