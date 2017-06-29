Layoffs as ESL restructures

James Batchelor UK Editor Thursday 29th June 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article ESL

The ESL has reportedly made an unspecified number of redundancies as part of a restructure.

Specialist esports site Slingshot initially reported that at least 20 people at the firm will have their employment terminated, although many will be given until the end of September to secure new roles before leaving ESL.

The site claims the layoffs will be made to several departments, including TV production and graphics, and that the cuts have prompted other employees to consider leaving the organisation.

The number of employees affected is unclear. Slingshot's sources claim it could be as many as 50. However, Esports News UK claims ESL has confirmed 50 "is not the number of people that were laid off" and that "the number of affected employees is very limited."

Esports News UK also reports that staff based in the United Kingdom are safe.

ESL has since issued a statement to both sites clarifying that any redundancies are part of an ongoing restructure.

"ESL is realigning resources and expanding its organization to drive innovation in the esports market, including creating opportunities in original programming, strengthening our in-game capabilities, and expanding our brand globally," the firm said.

"As part of that process, some people will be leaving the company. This reflects an adjustment of our internal organization and is a step towards preparing ESL for the future ahead, and will not affect the quality of productions such as ESL One Cologne."

ESL One Cologne, the organisation's popular Counter-Strike event, kicks off next week, making it likely to be the final project for some of its staff.

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz