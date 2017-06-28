Sections

SIDE's Ben Ryalls resurfaces at head of new agency

Audio firm's former biz dev manager departed at the end of 2016 to found Linx

London, UK - June 2017... Linx, the resource of creative services for the video games industry, today announced its launch. Founded by industry veteran Benjamin Ryalls, Linx collaborates with world-renowned outsourcing companies to provide voice production, motion capture and facial animation to game development studios.

A key component of the consultancy is the Linx Agency - the world's only agency representing creative writers for video games. With some of the best narrative designers in the business, the Linx Agency is able to provide writing services for any game publisher or developer.

"I'm excited to launch Linx and help game developers realise their visions by working with them and the right outsourcing companies for the job," said Benjamin Ryalls, Founder and Creative Director, Linx. "Also, The Linx Agency's growing talent roster of professional writers means that we can deliver on all aspects of creative writing for games; from narrative design, consultancy, world building, character creation, dialogue and more."

