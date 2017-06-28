Nintendo apologises for Japanese Switch shortages as sales pass 1m

Christopher Dring Publisher Wednesday 28th June 2017 Share this article Share

Sales of Nintendo Switch consoles have surpassed 1m in Japan, reports Famitsu.

It's tracking ahead of Wii U, but it's been slow progress getting there following an impressive first week. Nintendo Switch has been all-but sold out since its launch in Japan, with some retailers giving customers tickets for a chance to buy a console.

Nintendo has apologised for the shortages via its Japanese website and says it is strengthening its production system to meet the demand. It has vowed to produce more shipments of Switch units for July and August, including the release of the new Splatoon 2 bundle, and that it expects a significant supply of units to be available in the autumn, in time for Super Mario Odyssey.

Famitsu has also revealed sales for the Top Five Switch products, with Mario Kart shifting more than half a million units.

The Top Five reads:

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) - 501,614

Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 460,480

1-2-Switch (Nintendo) - 200,807

Arms (Nintendo) - 154,845

Super Bomberman R (Konami)- 92,112