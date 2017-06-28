Introducing the GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work awards New awards concept begins in the UK this September. Here's how to take part

This September, GamesIndustry.biz will reveal the best places to work in the UK games market.

Studios, publishers, media companies, agencies and more will now have the chance to submit themselves for one of our coveted badges. With the winners to be revealed at EGX in Birmingham this September.

The aim is to highlight excellent working practices across the business, improve conditions for industry employees and help UK businesses attract talent in a competitive marketplace, which will become particularly important in a post-Brexit world.

To take part simply email christopher.dring@gamesindustry.biz, and you will be sent a comprehensive questionnaire that looks at working conditions, benefits, company culture, diversity, stability and other key areas. The form has been put together with the support of leading recruitment experts, including senior HR managers and recruitment agency heads.

Once the form is completed and returned, we will then invite your employees to fill in a survey that will be anonymously submitted to us. The two surveys combined will dictate your final score and whether you will be named one of the Best Places To Work in the UK.

To take part in the awards is completely free of charge, and all answers are fully confidential. We will even supply you with a free short summary of our results, which you can use to improve your work environment even further.

For more details, please contact christopher.dring@gamesindustry.biz. The deadline for submissions is Friday, August 4th.

The Best Places to Work Awards will be coming to other territories around the world over the next 12 months.

Sponsorship opportunities for the awards are available. Please contact matthew.clements@gamer-network.net for more details.

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz