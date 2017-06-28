AbleGamers launches Player Panels to help devs improve accessibility Charity will connect developers, publishers and more with disabled gamers to investigate how future titles can better cater for them

James Batchelor UK Editor Wednesday 28th June 2017 Share this article Share

The AbleGamers Foundation is launching a new initiative which gives leading games firms access to panels that will help dramatically improve the accessibility of their titles.

The charity's Player Panels will comprise of disabled gamers who will be able to speak to developers, publishers and other games companies about the content and controls for their products, as well as testing the gameplay and any accessibility technology they have implemented.

Panellists won't just be volunteers either; AbleGamers have promised to compensate gamers for their time. The only qualifications required of potential applicants will be "a love of video games and some form of disability."

AbleGamers hopes to connect these panels with as many developers and publishers as possible in order to drive a significant improvement in the amount of titles accessible to all players, regardless of physical ability.

The initiative is being organised with the help of the University of York.

"I am thrilled that the game industry has reached a point where the needs of gamers with disabilities are being heard and that AbleGamers can partner with those in a position to best implement change," said COO Steve Spohn in a statement.

"The AbleGamers Player Panels initiative ensures that game companies and researchers have direct access to people with disabilities, and vice versa, for an on-going dialogue on improving accessibility. It's also very exciting that all organizations involved have agreed to compensate our gamers for their time."