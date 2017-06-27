Raphael Colantonio leaving Arkane Founder of Dishonored studio departing "to spend some time with my son and reflect on what is important to me and my future"

Raphael Colantonio is stepping away from the company he created. The president, co-creative director, and founder of Arkane Studios today announced that he would be leaving the development studio behind Dishonored and the recently released Prey.

"The last 18 years have been an amazing adventure - from starting Arkane in 1999, to making our first game, Arx Fatalis, to joining ZeniMax Media in 2010 and releasing the Dishonored series and Prey to critical acclaim - it is time for me to step out to spend some time with my son and reflect on what is important to me and my future," Colantonio said in a post on the Bethesda blog.

Colantonio said his fellow co-creative director Harvey Smith will oversee Arkane's Austin, Texas studio, while he will remain with the company as long as needed to ensure a smooth transition to the new management team in its Lyon, France location. He also stressed that ZeniMax "strongly believes in Arkane's ability to make great games, and is committed to supporting the studio."

Arkane's Prey launched last month to solid reviews, but an arguably disappointing reception at retail. The company's next project is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, a stand-alone expansion of Dishonored 2 set for a September 15 release.

