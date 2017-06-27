PlayStation Emerging Filmmakers Program launched to create multiple new TV series Sony seeking original video content with plans to make five pilots for potential shows

The US arm of Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a new initiative designed to seek new TV series for its platform: the PlayStation Emerging Filmmakers Program.

Run in collaboration with Ideas United and its We Make collective, the scheme aims to "[harness] the creativity and talent of budding filmmakers to cultivate these ideas into a television series."

Writers and filmmakers have until August 1st to submit their concepts for an original show, before PlayStation will whittle this down to ten finalists. These will then be pitched to a panel of PlayStation and film industry professionals, before five are chosen to be produced as pilot episodes.

The five pilots will be shared with the PlayStation community (presumably via the PS4) and should they gain enough traction and attention, they could be produced as full television series (again, presumably exclusive to the console).

"PlayStation is the home to powerful narratives in video games, and now we're extending that into the world of original video content," said Eric Lempel, SVP of Marketing, SIEA. "This program presents a great opportunity for the next generation of filmmakers, and we look forward to discovering and fostering new talent alongside the PlayStation community."

Sony has previously dabbled in creating original TV content for its consoles, most notably with Powers. This adaptation of the superhero-themed comics series by notable writer Brain Michael Bendis was even produced with the help of its Bendis himself. It was originally positioned as the poster child for a future wave of exclusive TV content for PlayStation platforms, but was cancelled last year after just two seasons.

The platform holder is clearly making a fresh attempt at creating fresh TV content for its consoles, but time will tell if the PlayStation Filmmakers scheme will produce anything more sustainable. There is more information about the competition at the PlayStation Filmmakers website.

Sony also announced recently it has teamed up with Technicolor for a Sly Cooper animated series.