NetEase appoints new CFO
Zhaoxuan Yang takes over role as Onward Choi resigns for personal reasons
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
22Cans secures partnership for its second Eastern release, game due to launch in Q3 2017
High-end free-to-play mobile game due for Eastern release by the end of the year
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?