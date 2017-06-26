Digital games up 9% in May to $7.8 billion - Superdata
Research firm finds steep drops in premium PC and console spaces offset by mobile, free-to-play growth
Superhero fighter Injustice 2 had a strong launch last month, but it was mobile gaming that saved the day. According to research firm Superdata, the worldwide digital games market brought in $7.8 billion in May, a 9% jump year-over-year.
That growth was attributable to mobile (up 16% year-over-year), free-to-play games (up 17%) and pay-to-play/subscription games (up 12%). While Superdata estimated digital console sales of 500,000 copies for Injustice 2, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 fighting game was unable to prevent console digital revenues from shrinking 7% year-over-year.
That drop was partly attributable to the May 2016 launch of Overwatch, which set a high revenue bar in a historically slow part of the year. The decline was even worse on PC, which didn't have a version of Injustice helping to offset the decline. Year-over-year, digital revenues in the premium PC space were down 30%.
PC:
- League of Legends
- Crossfire
- Fantasy Westward Journey Online II
- Dungeon Fighter Online
- DOTA 2
- World of Warcraft
- World of Tanks
- Overwatch
- New Westward Journey Online II
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Console:
- FIFA 17
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Battlefield 1
- Injustice 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Overwatch
- NBA 2K17
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
Mobile:
- Clash Royale
- Clash of Clans
- Monster Strike
- Mobile Strike
- Game of War: Fire Age
- Fate/Grant Order
- Candy Crush Saga
- Lineage 2 Revolution
- Fantasy Westward Journey
- Honour of Kings
