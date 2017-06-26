Digital games up 9% in May to $7.8 billion - Superdata Research firm finds steep drops in premium PC and console spaces offset by mobile, free-to-play growth

Superhero fighter Injustice 2 had a strong launch last month, but it was mobile gaming that saved the day. According to research firm Superdata, the worldwide digital games market brought in $7.8 billion in May, a 9% jump year-over-year.

That growth was attributable to mobile (up 16% year-over-year), free-to-play games (up 17%) and pay-to-play/subscription games (up 12%). While Superdata estimated digital console sales of 500,000 copies for Injustice 2, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 fighting game was unable to prevent console digital revenues from shrinking 7% year-over-year.

That drop was partly attributable to the May 2016 launch of Overwatch, which set a high revenue bar in a historically slow part of the year. The decline was even worse on PC, which didn't have a version of Injustice helping to offset the decline. Year-over-year, digital revenues in the premium PC space were down 30%.

PC:

League of Legends Crossfire Fantasy Westward Journey Online II Dungeon Fighter Online DOTA 2 World of Warcraft World of Tanks Overwatch New Westward Journey Online II Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Console:

FIFA 17 Grand Theft Auto V Battlefield 1 Injustice 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Overwatch NBA 2K17 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

