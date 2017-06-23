PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds hits 4 million sales After three months on sale, the breakout hit of the year shows few signs of slowing

Bluehole Inc's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has now sold 4 million units, further proving its credentials as the breakout hit of the year so far.

Brendan Greene, the game's creative director, announced the new milestone on Twitter yesterday, highlighting the fact that it had reached 4 million sales after just three months.

3 months... 4 million copies of @PUBATTLEGROUNDS sold... Thank you all again for your continuing support <3 — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@BattleRoyaleMod) June 22, 2017

Released in late March, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds made a very strong start, earning $11 million in revenue after three days on Steam. It reached 1 million sales in less than three weeks, and crossed 2 million after six weeks.

The game's popularity has even been used for the good of humanity, when a PUBG Charity Invitational generated $223,000 in proceeds for the charity Gamers Outreach.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz in April, Greene said he intends to take PUBG out of Early Access in around six months, thanks in part to its Korean publisher, Bluehole Inc.

"We're going to do this in six months because we have a team that are committed - and they're Korean, so there's honour involved," he said. "The management trusts us. We're somewhat autonomous: we still have to give them reports, but we do what we want to do. The launch was vindication of that. With our success now, it's shown that it is possible."

At Microsoft's E3 press conference, PUBG was revealed as a "console launch exclusive" for Xbox. It will hit the system's Preview Program before the end of the year.