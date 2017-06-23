One in three VR/AR projects in development will be platform-exclusive HTC Vive remains developers' headset of choice in VRDC survey

James Batchelor UK Editor Friday 23rd June 2017 Share this article Share

31% of developers working on virtual, augmented or reality projects currently intend to only release them on a single platform.

This is one of the takeaways from a new survey from the organisers behind this year's Virtual Reality Developers Conference. Out of 600 respondents, a third are working on platform-exclusive titles - a significant increase from the 10% reported in the 2016 survey.

The report suggests this might be so developers can gauge the chances of success for either that platform or the title, or perhaps in preparation to work on other platforms at a later date. Either way, it's an interesting trend given that exclusives currently make less commercial sense for developers due to the limited audiences of early adopters on each major VR platforms.

Of those making titles for a single platform, 35% were developing for HTC Vive - well ahead of Oculus Rift and Gear VR, which each secured 13% of participants.

In fact, HTC Vive remains the headset of choice for VR developers, with 56% of respondents currently working on projects for the Valve-funded virtual reality platform. Oculus Rift was a close second at 49%.

Oculus closes the gap when it comes to which platform developers intend to build their next title for, securing 50% of the vote vs HTC Vive's 52%.

And for all the talk of virtual reality presenting new opportunities to markets beyond the world of video games, it appears the majority of developers still focus on our industry. 78% of respondents classified their current or potential work in virtual or augmented realise as Games and Entertainment. Training and Education was the next biggest sector with 27%, while Branded Experiences - examples included car showrooms and vacation locations - are being developed by 19% of studios.

The 2017 Virtual Reality Developers Conference takes place from September 21st to 22nd in San Francisco.