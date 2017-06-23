GameMaker Studio 2 adds new license options
Devs can pay for PS4 and Xbox One exports separately, or for all platforms under new "Ultimate" license
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
CTO Russell Kay believes GameMaker can still thrive in a market of free AAA game engines
GameMaker: Studio now owned by IoM-based casino specialist
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?