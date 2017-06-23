E3 2017: Every announcement and release date Catch up on the biggest news from this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo with our handy guide

Whether you're on the show-floor or watching from a distance, E3 week can be an overwhelming experience: dozens of publishers with hundreds of games, all jostling for position and hungry for your attention.

For most people, though, the press conferences that kick the whole thing off are a focal point, providing a blueprint for the next year or more of the (for the most part) console business. This year, to make sure that nothing escapes your notice, we've compiled a list of every game showcased announced or dated at the E3 conferences this year. You'll find the games organised by their publisher or, in the case of indie games, the host of the conference in which they featured.

Microsoft

Announced

Xbox One X

November 7th

Formerly known as Project Scorpio, this high-end model of the Xbox One supports 4K resolutions, ultra-HD blu-ray and rolls out worldwide on November 7th

Ashen

TBC / Xbox One

Xbox exclusive fantasy outing from Aurora44 and Annapurna Interactive

The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti

TBC / Xbox One

Vibrant and surreal indie platformer that revolves around playing a guitar, the debut from developer Beethoven & Dinosaur and another game published by Annapurna Interactive

Black Desert Online

Early 2018 / Xbox One

The popular MMORPG makes its console debut on Xbox

Forza Motorsport 7

October 3rd / Xbox One, PC

Latest entry in Turn 10's authentic racing series will launch October 3rd, with 4K support for Xbox One X

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

TBC / Xbox One

Sequel to the beautiful indie hit Ori and the Blind Forest, which looks stunning on Xbox One X

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

2017 / Xbox One

Xbox will get the first console version of the smash hit battle royale multiplayer shooter, which launched earlier this year

Super Lucky's Tale

November 7th / Xbox One, PC

VR-less version of the Oculus-exclusive platformer brings something more family-friendly to Microsoft's line up. Out for Windows 10 and Xbox One on November 7th

The Darwin Project

TBC / Xbox One

eSports-focused take on PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds will arrive on Xbox One first before moving to other platforms

The Last Night

TBC / Xbox One

Blade Runner-like cyberpunk adventure, the first project from indie studio Odd Tales

Dated

Cuphead

September 29th / Xbox One

Indie platformer inspired by 1930s cartoons finally arrives in September after four E3 appearances

Crackdown 3

November 7th / Xbox One, PC

Long-awaited sequel to popular action sandbox. Launches November 7th, and is enhanced for Xbox One X

State of Decay 2

Spring 2018 / Xbox One, PC

Follow-up to the open-world survival horror title, once again pitting you against hordes of zombies

Tacoma

August 2nd / Xbox One

The first console edition of the next project from Gone Home dev Fullbright

Sea of Thieves

Early 2018 / Xbox One

Rare's comical pirate adventure will finally arrive in early 2018

Sony

Announced

Bravo Team

TBC / PSVR

Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games tries its hand at a squad-based shooter built specifically for VR

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds

2017 / PS4

Expansion to the critically acclaimed action title from Guerilla Games

Moss

TBC / PSVR

A dungeon crawling PSVR game featuring a mouse, the first game from Polyarc, founded by a handful of ex-Bungie developers

PlayLink

2017 / PS4

A new series of games where players use their smartphones as controllers. The range kicks of with comical quiz title That's You in July, which will be offered free to PlayStation Plus subscribers, with crime thriller Hidden Agenda, trivia content Knowledge is Power, mini-game collection Frantics, and SingStar Celebration to follow later in the year

Shadow of the Colossus

2018 / PS4

A fresh remake of the classic PS2 title from Team Ico

Star Child

TBC / PSVR

Metroidvania-style 2.5D sci-fi adventure by Playful and Gametrust

The Inpatient

TBC / PSVR

Another VR outing for Supermassive Games, this one a horror game set in an asylum

Dated

God of War

2018 / PS4

A reinvention of the popular Sony franchise featuring a father/son narrative finally hits shelves next year

Spider-Man

2018 / PS4

Adventure title featuring the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man from Marvel, developed by Insomniac, will arrive next year

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

August 22nd / PS4

New standalone adventure in the popular Naughty Dog franchise starring Chloe and Nadine

Nintendo

Announced

Amiibo

Four new Amiibo for Zelda: Breath of the Wild were revealed, alongside Amiibo for Super Mario Odyssey and Metroid: Samus Returns

Kirby

A new co-op Kirby game was shown for Switch, it's due 2018

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minion

The GBA game is being remade for 3DS. It is due out on October 6th.

Metroid: Samus Returns

A remake of the Game Boy's Metroid II comes to 3DS courtesy of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow creators Mercury Steam. It's due out September 15th.

Metroid Prime 4

Revealed simply by a logo during Nintendo's E3 video. No date confirmed.

Pokemon Switch

An RPG from Game Freak is coming to Switch. It is over a year away.

Rocket League

The hit car football game is coming to Switch this year

Yoshi

Another side-scrolling platform game, this time featuring Yoshi. Again, it's due in 2018.

Dated

Super Mario Odyssey

The major focus of Nintendo's show is due out October 27th on Switch

Electronic Arts

Announced

Anthem

2018 / Xbox One, PS4, PC

New IP from BioWare featuring an open and dynamic online world that players explore in powerful exoskeletons. Seems to be positioned as a Destiny-like experience, due in 2018

A Way Out

Early 2018 / Xbox One, PS4, PC

EA Originals-funded co-op adventure from the developers behind Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

NBA Live 18

2017 / Xbox One, PS4, PC

This year's outing brings back street ball mode letting you shoot hoops in more urban courts

Need For Speed Payback

November 10th / Xbox One, PS4, PC

The Fast & Furious and Burnout had a baby, and Electronic Arts put the Need For Speed licence on it

Dated

Star Wars Battlefront II

November 17th / Xbox One, PS4, PC

Follow-up to the hit 2015 multiplayer shooter will introduce content from all Star Wars eras, a single-player campaign and drop the season pass for microtransactions

FIFA 18

September 28th / Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch, PS3, Xbox 360

Alex Hunter returns as EA's most successful title readies for another outing, including a portable-friendly version for Switch

Madden 18

August 25th / Xbox One, PS4, PC

Dubbed "the most innovative Madden in over a decade", the new NFL game will take a leaf out of FIFA's book with a The Journey-style campaign

Ubisoft

Announced

Assassin's Creed: Origins

October 27th / PS4, Xbox One, PC

Ubisoft's worst-kept secret tells the story about how the Brotherhood of Assassins began.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

TBC / TBC

The long-awaited sequel to Michel Ancel's acclaimed adventure is actually a prequel and strikes a much darker tone

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

August 29th / Switch

Nintendo's mascot meets Ubi's barmy bunnies in a family-friendly XCOM-style game. Much more impressive than it sounds

South Park: Phone Destroyer

2017 / iOS, Android

The South Park kids play cowboys and indians in this mobile take on the formula laid down in The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

TBC / Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

360-degree space FPS that the developers actually built from within virtual reality

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

2018 / Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Ubisoft's new entry into the toys-to-life market focuses on customisable spaceships

The Crew 2

Early 2018 / PS4, Xbox One, PC

The open-world racer returns, now allowing players to switch between cars, speedboats and planes on the fly

Transference

Spring 2018 / Xbox One, PS4/PSVR, PC, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

Virtual reality psychological puzzle thriller developed in collaboration with Elijah Wood and his SpectreVision company

Dated

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

October 17th / Xbox One, PS4, PC

South Park's send-up of super hero movies (and the sequel to The Stick of Truth) finally arrives this October

Bethesda

Announced

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

September 15th / Xbox One, PS4, PC

Standalone expansion following last year's Dishonored 2 featuring new powers and the return of fan-favourite characters

Doom VFR

2017 / PSVR, HTC Vive

Virtual reality take on the pioneering FPS franchise that was successfully rebooted last year. Swaps frantic movement for teleport-based system

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

2017 / Switch, PSVR

Coming to PSVR this year, a full virtual reality version of the best-selling RPG. The Switch version will also have some Nintendo-exclusive content and Amiibo functionality

The Evil Within 2

October 13th / Xbox One, PS4, PC

Sebastian continues to search for his daughter in this horror sequel

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

October 27th / Xbox One, PS4, PC

BJ Blazkowicz teams up with an underground resistance in an alternative Nazi-occupied USA

Dated

Fallout 4 VR

2017 / HTC Vive

Full VR version of the 2014 post-apocalyptic RPG, allowing players to fully explore the Commonwealth

Capcom

Announced

Monster Hunter World

Early 2018 / PS4, Xbox One, PC

The next installment in the Monster Hunter series is coming to the most powerful games platforms, stepping away from the series' recent Nintendo-bound outings

Deep Silver

Announced

Metro: Exodus

2018 / Xbox One, PS4, PC

Less linear outing for the post-apocalyptic shooter from 4A studios, arriving in 2018

Square Enix

Announced

Life Is Strange: Before The Storm

August 31st / Xbox One, PS4, PC

Prequel to Dontnod Entertainment's acclaimed episodic adventure that combined teenage drama with time travel

Final Fantasy XV: Monster of the Deep

September 2017 / PSVR

Fishing-themed spin-off from last year's hit RPG, marking the return of Prince Noctis and his friends

Bandai Namco

Announced

Dragon Ball FighterZ

2018 / Xbox One, PS4, XO

Fresh new fighter based on the hugely popular anime and developed by Guilty Gear and BlazBlue studio Arc System Works

Dated

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

November 10th / PS4, PC

The sequel to the RPG collaboration between the Professor Layton developer and famed filmmakers Studio Ghibli will be on shelves by Christmas

Project Cars 2

September 9th / Xbox One, PS4, PC

Slightly Mad Studios' simulation racer returns ahead of the Q4 rush

THQ Nordic

Announced

Wreckfest

TBC / Xbox One, PS4, PC

While already in Early Access, THQ Nordic announced it has picked up publishing duties for Bugbear Entertainment's new racer, and is bringing it to consoles