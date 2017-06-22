Sections

Yunoia lands $1 million in funding

Czech and US investors provide initial backing for B2B-focused game discoverability platform

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

yunoia.com

Related stories

Is PlayLink the PS4's missing link to casual consumers?

Missing in action at E3, PlayLink might be Sony's best effort yet at capturing the thus-far ignored casual market

By Rob Fahey

8 minutes ago

WBIE opens WB Games New York

Warner subsidiary establishes cloud-based backend tech team to support its other studios' projects

By Brendan Sinclair

12 hours ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.