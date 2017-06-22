WBIE opens WB Games New York

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Thursday 22nd June 2017 Share this article Share

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is setting up shop in the Empire State. The company today announced the creation of WB Games New York, which it says will develop cloud-based gaming backend tech for other WBIE studios to use across the company's catalog of titles.

"We understand the importance of expanding the connected communities of players, and with WB Games New York, we will have a strong foundation to grow our player connectivity with our digitally powered console and mobile games as well as live service gaming," said WBIE executive VP of worldwide production and studios Steven Chiang. "Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has enjoyed a successful history with utilizing new technology with many members of the WB Games New York team on some of our biggest games, and this will be continued as we work on several upcoming projects."

Overseeing WB Games New York will be studio director Steven Flenory. He joined the company last year after a stint as head of Major League Gaming's Agora Games subsidiary, which similarly provided backend services for social and competitive features.