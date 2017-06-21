Teams revealed for UK Government-backed games design competition Tranzfuser 2017 All 23 teams to showcase their work at EGX this September for a chance to win £25,000

The 23 teams that will take part in this year's Tranzfuser event has been revealed.

The groups of graduates will take part in a 3-month game design competition, with each team awarded £5,000 to help them turn their ideas into prototypes. The teams will complete their games ahead of EGX, which begins on September 21st, 2017, where their prototypes will be displayed before the public.

Here the contestants will pitch their prototype to games industry experts for the chance to win a grant of up to £25,000 from the UK Games Fund.

Tranzfuser is funded by the UK Government and organised by UK Games Talent and CIC (UKGTF). It is the second year this has run.

"The UK's creative industries are one of our biggest success stories and a big part of that is our leadership in video game production," said the minister for state for the creative industries Matt Hancock.

"Now we need to nurture the next generation of talent, and the Government's UK Games Fund and Tranzfuser have been set up to do exactly this. I wish all the entrants good luck in the competition and look forward to seeing the prototypes as they develop."

The teams, and the hubs/universities that will be supporting them are, meet today in Manchester for an event that will deliver series of pitching tips and expert advice. The teams and hubs are:

Teesside Launchpad, Teesside University (North East England)

• Fox Byte Games

Futureworks Media School (North West England)

• Broken Pixel Studios

• Foxtrot 203

University of Bradford* (West Yorkshire)

• Gebba Games

University of Huddersfield, Enterprise Team (West Yorkshire)

• Giant Games

• Nocturnals

• Shuttershade Studios

Sheffield Hallam University (South Yorkshire)

• Final Forge

• Inside Out Games

• Grim Inc

Brunel University (London)

• A Loaded T easpoon

• Drift

• Slime Time Studios Eastern Enterprise Hub (South East England)

• IndieByte

Wrexham Glyndwr University (North Wales)

• Ethereal

• Round Square Studios

• Static Shell Studios

University of South Wales (South Wales)

• Mochi Software

• Dark Planet Studios

• Filthy Fresh Northern Ireland Screen (Northern Ireland)

• No Piknik

Abertay University (East Scotland)

• Pocket Sized Hands

Glasgow Caledonian University (West Scotland)

• Pioneer Games

Deborah Farley, Head of Talent and Outreach, said: "The quality of the applications to Tranzfuser 2017 was very high across the board. This made the judging process for our external reviewers no easy task. However, after much deliberation I am pleased that 23 teams have been selected to take part in this year's competition, an increase of five from last year.

"We're also pleased to welcome five institutions to our network of local hubs to take part in Tranzfuser for the first time. Their fresh insight will help build on the quality of professionalism and support that was so invaluable to our teams in 2016."