TopWare defends Two Worlds 2's surprise microtransactions Developer insists RPG has not been transformed into pay-to-play, that IAPs are optional

Fantasy adventure Two Worlds 2 has prompted consumer anguish with the unexpected addition of in-game purchases.

The latest expansion introduces a marketplace where players can purchase various items for between $0.50 and $2. This, in itself, vexed the game's community somewhat, but developer Topware also removed the developer console that allowed users to enter cheat codes and spawn such items free of charge.

The console has since been reinstated but not before a slew of angry reviews brought the title's Steam rating down to Mostly Negative".

In a statement issued to our sister site Eurogamer, VP of business development Dirk P. Hassinger clarified that these microtransactions stem from the Xbox 360 version of the game.

The 2.0 update brings several console features to Steam, including achievements and a marketplace to buy in-game items with real money. When the game launched on Xbox 360 back in 2010, Steam did not support these features so they couldn't be added to Two World 2 on PC.

Hassinger stressed that these additions has not changed the nature of the game, and are in fact the same ones that were available on Xbox 360 seven years ago.

"The in-game purchases are optional and not required to play the game - all items which are available for purchase can also be found in inside the game," he said. "From our seven years of experience with the Xbox 360 version we know that there are many users who like the possibility of purchasing items like healing potions and mana potions. Those who do not like it do not need to purchase anything - same as it is since release in 2010 for all Xbox 360 users. "Two Worlds 2 is not Free2Play or Pay2Play. Everyone who owns the game has the full product with all features and the full gaming experience. The only special items not in the standard version can be found in the digital deluxe content, in some special editions or in the season pass. But these items are not available as in-game purchases."

TopWare is currently working on Two Worlds 3, due for release in 2019.