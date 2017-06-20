Hutch hires former Codermasters, Gameloft devs

Press Release Tuesday 20th June 2017 Share this article Share

Independent mobile developer Hutch has hired Rachael Edwards as Producer and Corentin Delprat as Senior Designer.

Rachael Edwards joins Hutch as Producer, having spent over five years in the games industry working with top racing publishers Codemasters and Natural Motion. Rachel is a certified SCRUM Master, and has a broad range of development knowledge, with commitment to lean development principles. She joins an ever growing team and will participate in a range of the studio's new and existing projects.

Corentin Delprat joins Hutch as Senior Designer, a graduate of Game Design & Management. Corentin started his career in 2010 with the surge of Facebook F2P games, before quickly adapting to the emerging market of smart devices. Having participated in the creation of games across almost all genres, he has lead teams of designers at Gameloft, Social Point and Square-Enix.