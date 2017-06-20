Fuze Code Studio teaches Nintendo Switch owners to develop games New software will even enable users to create titles that use motion controls

Fuze Technologies has revealed it will be bringing its educational programming tool Fuze Code Studio to Nintendo Switch.

The company has already created its own Basic-style language for Windows and Raspberry Pi, which is used in hundreds of schools around the UK and Europe to encourage kids to explore the possibilities afforded by learning to code. Now Fuze plans to bring that experience into the home.

Fuze Code Studio will also children as young as six to learn the fundamentals of coding and create their own games for Nintendo Switch. These projects can then be played with friends and family.

The title is positioned as "the perfect stepping stone between visual coding simulators currently used in most primary schools and real-world languages like Python, Java and C++/#".

The official website for Fuze Code Studio reveals it will actually access the Nintendo Switch's unique features, rather than just basic programming. In addition to creating 2D and 3D games, users will be able to learn how to program titles that use the Joy-Con's sensors and motion controls. Fuze Code Studio will also be compatible with USB keyboards to make it easier to code.

Graphics and audio packs will be available, as well as the option to download more or create your own. The company is even calling for digital artists to provide royalty-free assets that can be used in the game.

Fuze Code Studio is currently slated for a Q2 2018 release.