What did we think of E3 2017? New GamesIndustry.biz Podcast out now From Xbox One X to a teary Michel Ancel, we discuss the highs, lows, surprises and disappointments of the past week

James Batchelor UK Editor Monday 19th June 2017

The LA Convention Center has closed its doors to the games industry for another year, but the discussions started by E3 will rage for weeks to come. Case in point, our newest podcast is available to download now.

Matthew Handrahan, Chris Dring and James Batchelor get together to discuss this year's biggest reveals, the major press conferences, the impact of a higher consumer attendance and the best moments of E3 2017.

The discussion touches on the commercial potential for some of the biggest surprises from the week, the challenges particular publishers face, the hype around Xbox One X, the pressure on Nintendo Switch, the baffling showing by PlayStation and more.

You can listen to the latest episode below, subscribe to our RSS feed, or download the file directly here. It is also available via iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms. Our previous episodes can also be found here.

If you're interested in appearing on the show or would like to hear us tackle a certain topics, send any suggestions to james.batchelor@gamesindustry.biz.