Warner Bros comes out top in weak May for UK games retail Injustice 2 and and Prey top the monthly charts

Christopher Dring Publisher Monday 19th June 2017

Companies in this article GfK

Injustice 2 was the best-selling physical game of May in the UK.

The latest UK market report from GfK/UKIE highlights a very disappointing month for UK stores, with just 818,366 games sold (down 28.5% year-on-year) and £24m in revenue (down 41%).

The lack of major titles released in the marketplace is the main reason for the slump. Warner Bros sold the most games during May, with Injustice 2 topping the All Prices chart. That's followed by Prey at No.2, although neither game sold particularly strongly. The next highest charting new releases was PlayStation's Farpoint, down at No.13.

In terms of revenue, Nintendo came out on-top once again. driven by continued strong sales for Mario Kart 8 (no.3) and Zelda (no.10) on Switch. The firm also released a new Fire Emblem on 3DS (No.18).

This is the trend we can expect to see throughout the summer. There is a lack of any significant games coming to PS4 or Xbox One (aside from a Crash Bandicoot), with Nintendo pretty much the only company committed to releasing any games over the next three months. That includes its New 2DS console and Splatoon 2.

Here are the UK Physical Charts for May: