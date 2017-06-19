Star Wars: Battlefront 2 triumphant as YouTube reveals E3 trailer rankings

James Batchelor UK Editor Monday 19th June 2017 Share this article Share

YouTube has declared which reveals from the past week performed the best on its video platform, with Star Wars: Battlefront 2 the big winner.

Polygon reports video for this year's outing to George Lucas' galaxy have so far achieved close to 8.7m views - more than any other title shown off this week. At the time of writing, this has risen to 9.5m.

The game has a slight advantage in that footage was first released on Saturday, June 10th during EA Play, ahead of all other press conferences and the expo itself. Two more EA titles also appear in the ten most watched rankings, with FIFA in third place and Need for Speed in ninth.

Impressively, Super Mario Galaxy managed sixth with 5.5m views, despite not being presented until Tuesday, June 13th as Nintendo was the last to host a games showcase

YouTube has clarified that these rankings were based on views for all videos related to each title, encompassing official trailers and gameplay demonstrations, as well as fan-reaction videos and coverage by professional media. It did not track videos around titles where the main E3 announcements have revolved around add-ons, upgrades or new SKUs.

You can check out the ten most popular E3 games on YouTube below:

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Assassin's Creed: Origins FIFA 18 Call of Duty: World War II God of War Super Mario Odyssey Marvel's Spider-Man Anthem Need For Speed: Payback Dragon Ball Fighter Z

We've previously delved deeply into the analytics surrounding social media reactions to this week's reveals. Findings include 41m Facebook posts, likes and comments around E3 titles, as well as the fact that more articles have been written about Xbox One X than any other product this week.

Check out the main Star Wars Battlefront gameplay trailer below: