Horizon: Zero Dawn back at No.1 in UK physical charts Arms has to settle for No.2

Christopher Dring Publisher Monday 19th June 2017

Price discounting around Horizon: Zero Dawn has seen the PS4 game return to the top of the UKIE/GFK UK charts.

It's the second Sony game to top the charts in a row, following the success of Wipeout: Omega Collection, which has now dropped to No.5. It's also the second time Horizon has kept a new Nintendo Switch game from topping the charts. The PS4 exclusive meant that Zelda had to settle for No.2 in March, and now Arms just misses out on the top spot - the new Nintendo Switch IP comes in at No.2.

Arms is the fourth biggest Nintendo Switch launch so far, sitting behind Zelda, Mario Kart 8 and 1-2-Switch.

Elsewhere, and following a poor first week, Dirt 4 sales only fell by 24% in its second week, which is a positive result for Codemasters' new racer.

And the only other new game to make the charts this week is MotoGP17 at No.18.