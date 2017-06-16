Sections

Intellivision president Keith Robinson passes away

Industry mourns the man who saved the Intellivision brand

A notable figure in the games industry is sadly no longer with us.

A post on the Intellivision Facebook page reports that former president Keith Robinson has passed away. The exec suffered from kidney failure and cardiac arrest.

"His health had been declining in the last few months, but this was nonetheless a shock," the post reads. "Please know that all of you Intellevision fans brought immeasurable joy to his life. Thank you so much for that."

GamaSutra reports industry figureheads such as Frank Cifaldi and Antoine Clerc-Renaud have already shared their commiserations via Twitter.

Robinson is perhaps best known for saving the Intellivision brand in 1997 when he and fellow former programmer Stephen Roney acquired the exclusive rights to the brand and its games. Prior to this, the Intellivision console had been discontinued in 1990, with the INTV Corporation filing for bankruptcy before closing in 1991.

Robinson not only helped to release classic Intellivision titles for PC but also led the company into selling development tools that would let customers program their own games.

His relationship with the brand began in 1981 as a programmer and designer at Mattel Electronics, working on several Intellivision titles such as Tron Solar Sailer - a game he was unable to finish before moving into management.

Related stories

E3 2020 may leave Los Angeles

ESA CEO expresses concerns about venue as attendance rises by 30%

By James Batchelor

4 hours ago

Rockstar: Single-player Grand Theft Auto mods not under threat

Take-Two's takedown notice was due to specific problems with OpenIV "enabling malicious mods"

By Matthew Handrahan

5 hours ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.