Sections

Yahoo eSports winding down after Verizon acquisition

Updates will stop June 16 as Yahoo Sports absorbed by Verizon subsidiary Oath

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

esports.yahoo.com

Related stories

Yahoo launches eSports site

Tech company becomes the latest to invest in covering the competitive gaming scene

By Brendan Sinclair

A year ago

DeNA and Yahoo extend partnership to mobile

Yahoo Mobage now has 9 million users on PC

By Rachel Weber

4 years ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.