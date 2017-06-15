Tencent pursuing Rovio buyout - Report

James Brightman Editor, North America Thursday 15th June 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Rovio Entertainment Tencent

According to a report in The Information, Chinese investment giant Tencent Holdings is seeking to acquire Finnish mobile games company Rovio. The report cites "people briefed on the situation" and claims that the price tag on the Angry Birds maker could be around $3 billion, but Tencent is not the only suitor and no agreement is in place yet with any bidder.

One of the sources also indicated that Rovio may very well choose to stay independent and opt to go public by the end of the year instead. Should Tencent manage to complete a deal for Rovio, it would give the firm yet another games business to add to its already deep portfolio which includes Riot Games, Supercell, Miniclip, nearly half of Epic Games, almost a quarter of Netmarble Games, 12% of Activision Blizzard, over 20% of Glu Mobile, 38% of PocketGems, among others. Tencent's revenues in 2016 jumped up by over 25%, as the company generated more than $10 billion.

As for Rovio, the Helsinki-based company has been going through a transition. It described its 2016 performance as a "turnaround year" as the games division's revenues climbed 40% thanks to Angry Birds 2, Friends and Pop. The animation/entertainment side of Rovio fared well also thanks to the Angry Birds Movie, which was No.1 in 52 countries. "Our brand awareness is 90% globally. In some countries, it's closer to 100%," said CEO Kati Levoranta back in February.