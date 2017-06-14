Microsoft will rebrand game packaging ahead of Xbox One X launch Additional icons aim to make it clear which titles will benefit from new console's 4K capabilities

Xbox is hoping to avoid consumer confusion when its new, high-end console launches this November, changing up certain elements of its game packaging to clarify the difference between devices.

The main change is the addition of three icons that will signify whether the game in question takes advantage of the more powerful hardware found in Xbox One X. A post on the official Xbox blog spells out the changes.

Perhaps the most important one is the 'Xbox One X Enhanced' icon, which Microsoft says will indicate "when a developer has done special work to take advantage of Xbox One X's six teraflops of performance, and to distinguish it from existing Xbox One titles."

Microsoft has reiterated time and again that all existing games will perform better on Xbox One X, but this icon will help highlight titles that have received specific updates - which the firm believes will "help consumers identify gamers that are making the most of its hardware", justifying their $499 purchase.

The first wave of these were announced during Xbox's E3 press conference, and include Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3, as well as third-party titles such as Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil VII and Rocket League.

The other two icons indicate whether the games support 4K Ultra HD graphics and the HDR10, but since these are key differentiators for Xbox One X, it's hard to imagine any game enhanced for the new console won't feature all three icons.

Still, it's encouraging that Microsoft is already taking steps to add transparency to its catalogue of games. Given how similar the console brands are - Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X - the platform holder is potentially in danger of confusing consumers as to which console is the most powerful and which games take full advantage of it.

Obviously, the hardcore enthusiasts amongst the gaming public will already be clued in and know what to look for but if Microsoft wants to reach a wider audience with this expensive piece of kit, it will need to make it easier for the less tech-savvy shoppers.

Then again, Xbox boss Phil Spencer told our sister site Eurogamer that he fully expects to sell more of the slimmed-down S model than the high-end X - something he says has "always been the plan."

GamesIndustry.biz also spoke to Spencer this week, where he defended the lack of Halo and Gears of War at the platform holder's E3 2017 press conference. We also spoke to analysts, who believe that the hefty price tag makes Xbox One X a "tough sell".

Xbox One X, formerly known as Project Scorpio, is set for a worldwide launch on November 7th.