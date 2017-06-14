Sections

BAFTA announces Young Game Designer Awards finalists

Winners of the Game Concept and Game Making categories will be revealed in a ceremony at BAFTA HQ on July 8

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

ygd.bafta.org

Related stories

BAFTA to honour Riot Games' Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill at E3

League of Legends developers to receive Special Award in Los Angeles this week

By James Batchelor

12 days ago

BAFTA Breakthrough Brits: “The initiative that changed my life”

The Chinese Room's Alex Grahame and Unity's Liz Mercuri tell us how programmes like this can transform your career

By James Batchelor

14 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.