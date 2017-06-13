PlayStation Experience 2017 dated

James Batchelor UK Editor Tuesday 13th June 2017 Share this article Share

E3 hasn't even finished yet but Sony is already looking ahead to its next chance to show off its forthcoming line-up of games.

The fourth PlayStation Experience has been dated and will take place from December 9th to 10th. It will be hosted in Anaheim, California for the second time, following visits to Las Vegas and San Francisco in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The details were revealed during the pre-show build-up to today's E3 2017 press conference, according to PlayStation LifeStyle. Tickets have yet to go on sale, but will once again be made available to consumers as well as members of the games industry and media.

Sony had an odd E3 showcase this year. The event was only an hour long - half the length of previous years' conferences - with a number of new announcements running in the pre- and post-show livestreams rather than the conference itself.

For example, the new PlayLink range of titles that connects smartphones to PS4 for asymmetrical multiplayer gameplay wasn't announced until after the conference had finished.

While the games on display during the showcase were impressive enough (check out our full recap with some of the best trailers), the line-up has already faced criticism this morning for the dominance of games that have already been announced and the lack of major surprises or show-stopping moments.

As we have previously observed, Sony has increasingly focused its showcases on titles that are much further afield than the coming six months. Sure enough, the majority of the titles on display today were due in 2018 or yet to receive a release date at all.

As such, it could well be that Sony is saving the biggest announcements for PlayStation Experience later in the year. Last year's event is where the platform holder unveiled (among other things) The Last of Us: Part II, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Knack 2.

More will no doubt be revealed come December, when Sony has the undistracted attention of an audience that isn't instantly comparing it to the four press conferences that have come before it within just a few days.