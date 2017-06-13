Sections

Intel, Oculus and ESl form first ever VR eSports league

VR Challenger League has a $200,000 prize-pool, focuses on two games: The Unspoken and Echo Arena

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

