Intel, Oculus and ESl form first ever VR eSports league
VR Challenger League has a $200,000 prize-pool, focuses on two games: The Unspoken and Echo Arena
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Oculus' Paul Jastrzebski says attach rates are “very close” to 1:1 following price drop
Social network to host over 5,500 hours of live tournament programming including 1,500 hours of exclusive content
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?