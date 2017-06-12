Watch the Ubisoft E3 press conference here Assassin's Creed and Far Cry are set to return, but there could be surprises in store. Find out here on June 12 at 1 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. BST

Where? Monday, June 12 at 1 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. BST

This promises to be a big E3 for Ubisoft, following on from a 2016 packed full of releases of which few truly managed to excite. Tom Clancy's The Division, Watch Dogs 2, Steep; there was plenty of fun to be had, but nothing came close to unseating Assassin's Creed and Far Cry as the French publisher's two biggest franchises in commercial terms. That trend has continued this year, with releases like Ghost Recon: Wildlands and For Honor.

At E3 2017, however, both will return with full sequels; Far Cry after a three year absence, Assassin's Creed after two (an age relative to the series' typically frantic release schedule). We already know enough about Far Cry 5's setting to be fascinated by what Ubisoft has in mind, while Assassin's Creed is rumoured to be set in the heady environs of ancient Egypt.

These games will dominate the show, but Ubisoft has a clutch of other games that will certainly make an appearance: The Crew 2, the fascinating Switch title Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, the delayed South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and possibly a handful of new VR titles. There may also be room for an update on the many film projects that Ubisoft has in various stages of development.

As an outside chance, we might finally get to see what Far Cry 2 creative director Clint Hocking is working on, having returned to Ubisoft in 2015 following several unproductive years at LucasArts, Valve and Amazon.