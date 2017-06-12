Sections

Starbreeze acquires location-based VR firm Enterspace

Enterspace will open its first VR Experience center in central Stockholm later this fall

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

news.cision.com

Related stories

Vive doubles the number of games on its subscription platform

And that includes non-Steam games

By Christopher Dring

4 days ago

Angry Birds 2 lead programmer launches VR studio

Neuston will draw on Jonas Johansson's experience in mobile and on AAA titles like Crysis 3 and Just Cause 2

By Matthew Handrahan

5 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.