Bethesda bets E3 on Wolfenstein, Evil Within sequels
Low-key conference features 2017 release lineup including VR versions of Fallout 4 and Doom
While many of the companies putting on E3 conferences spend a lot of time touting games well on the horizon, Bethesda focused its relatively brief briefing (less than 40 minutes long) entirely on products launching this year.
Virtual Reality
- Bethesda led its press conference with two very quick looks at VR games it plans to release this year.
- The first is Doom VFR, which looks like a first-person shooter with a teleport-based movement system.
- The second VR title is Fallout 4 VR, which will be a full-length open-world VR game. Both will be playable at the company's E3 booth this year.
New Game Reveals
- Arkane is returning to the Dishonored franchise September 15 with Dishonored: Death of the Outsider which received a cinematic trailer showing the player stealthily dispatching a number of brutes in order to free a comrade.
- The Evil Within 2 was revealed with a cinematic trailer setting up a story about the protagonist Sebastian's continued search for his daughter. It's definitely still a horror game, and it launches Friday, October 13 this year.
- The final reveal of the night was for a new Wolfenstein game. The trailer showed franchise star BJ Blazkowicz teaming up with an underground resistance faction and shooting lots and lots of Nazis to the tune of Danke Schoen. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus launches October 27.
Elder Scrolls
- Elder Scrolls Online has had more than 10 million players since launch.
- The Elder Scrolls Legends card game will receive a new Heroes of Skyrim expansion later this month.
- Skyrim on Switch was shown off with some surprising Zelda amiibo compatibility. A teaser video showed the player tapping a Link amiibo on the system and then playing as Link in-game, using the Joy-Cons for motion-controlled combat using a sword and shield.
Do-It-Yourself
- Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition have seen more than 300 million mod downloads since launching on consoles.
- Bethesda is introducing Creation Club, a collection of new game content for Skyrim and Fallout 4. It will include new weapons and other content made by Bethesda and outside developers (including the best community creators), and items will be available using virtual currency. The Creation Club launches this summer.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?