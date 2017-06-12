After 22 years, Wipeout finally claims first UK No.1 Wipeout: Omega Collection dethrones Tekken 7, Dirt 4 debuts at No.3 and Elder Scolls Online: Morrowind at No.9

Sony has stormed the UK charts this week with Wipeout: Omega Collection, which launches at No.1.

The Omega Collection compiles the content from Wipeout HD, Wipeout HD Fury and Wipeout 2048. Despite being one of the longest running PlayStation franchises, with the original launching alongside the platform holder's first console in 1995, this is the first entry in the series to top the UK charts.

The anti-grav racer knocks Bandai Namco's Tekken 7 down one place to No.2. Last week, the beat-'em-up also secured its franchise's first No.1 in two decades.

Tekken 7 suffered a 45% drop in sales, but was still holds off new entries such as Codemasters' Dirt 4, which has to settle for third place. (Interestingly, another long-running racing franchise that has yet to achieve No.1).

The only other new entry in the Top 10 is Bethesda's Morrowind expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online, which arrives at No.9. The publisher has a significant presence in the Top 20, with Dishonored 2 at No.10 and two re-entries further down. Retail discounting saw Doom 4 sales rise by 430%, raising it up to No.17, with Fallout 4 one place behind after a 166% sales boost.

Back in the Top 10, Sony's Horizon: Zero Dawn also benefits from a price cut with sales more than doubling to put it at No.4. Grand Theft Auto V jumps one place to No.5.

The full Top 10 is below, courtesy of UKIE and GfK Chart-Track. As always, these charts are based on UK retail and do not include digital sales.