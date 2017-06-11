Project Scorpio unveiled as Xbox One X

James Batchelor UK Editor Sunday 11th June 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Xbox

Microsoft has finally unveiled its mysterious Project Scorpio, the next iteration of the Xbox One console. The new machine is called Xbox One X.

The platform holder kicked off its E3 2017 press conference with a presentation dedicated to the console, which was first tease at last year's E3.

Xbox One X will launch worldwide on November 7th, 2017. Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed the name and release date on stage before bringing out head of Xbox software engineering Kareem Choudhry to reiterate the specs that have previously been revealed by our sister site Digital Foundry.

Highlights include true 4K visuals with 8m pixels, support for 4K UHD Blu-ray and Dolby ATMOS surround sound, and complete compatibility with all Xbox One accessories and games already available. Choudhry also promised existing Xbox One games will benefit from enhanced visual fidelity and faster load times.

The machine is powered by six teraflop GPUs clocked at 1.172GHz, 12GB of GDDRS memory and 326GB per second of memory bandwidth - stats that were teased last year.

The Xbox One X is also smaller than the Xbox One S, a slimmed down version of the console that launched un August 2016.

Price is expected to be around $499, but will be confirmed later in the press conference. We'll be bringing you more as it happens.