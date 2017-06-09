Watch the PlayStation E3 conference here Can Sony's software match the appeal of the Scorpio and the Switch? Find out with us on June 12 at 6 p.m. PDT / June 13 at 2 a.m. BST

When? Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. PDT / June 13 at 2 a.m. BST

Despite being the clear market leader in terms of installed base, PlayStation has the most work to do to win over the E3 crowd.

Microsoft is debuting an exciting new console, Nintendo is building on an unexpectedly bright start for the Switch, but Sony is both too far from its last hardware launches for them to generate the same excitement and too close for the possibility of anything totally new. Short of a price drop for the PS4 Pro, the focus of the PlayStation conference really has to be the games.

And that's no bad thing, because Sony has made a habit of showing games years ahead of release at E3 in recent years. Exciting releases like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, The Last of Us 2, Days Gone, Detroit: Become Human and the new God of War are all certain to appear, giving PS4 owners plenty to feel happy about. We might also see Shenmue 3, the Final Fantasy VII remake, and something more concrete from Kojima's deeply strange Death Stranding.

The big question is PSVR, and just how big a role the headset and its software will play in the proceedings. There will almost certainly be a handful of new and exclusive titles, but with the installed base now at 1 million units will another publisher take the kind of chance Capcom did with Resident Evil VII?