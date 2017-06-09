Watch the EA E3 press conference here Will we be treated to more Star Wars games than just Battlefront II? Find out on June 10 at 12 p.m. PDT / 8 p.m. BST

When? Saturday, June 10 at 12 p.m. PDT / 8 p.m. BST

With its release schedule increasingly dominated by a handful of huge franchises, EA's live conference seems the least likely to yield any major surprises. The publisher has already confirmed six games for its annual showcase, most of which you could guess without too much effort: Star Wars Battlefront II, FIFA 18, Madden NFL 18, NBA Live 18, Need for Speed: Payback, and Battlefield 1.

However, EA has also teased "new reveals" between the familiar names. At least one of these is likely to be a smaller title in the vein of Unravel in 2015 and Fe last year, but hopes will be high for the first sight of the company's other Star Wars projects: there's whatever Amy Hennig and Jade Raymond are working on at Visceral Games, and Respawn's Stig Asmussen-directed third-person action title.

Bioware is also working on an ambitious new project, and it could benefit from some positive attention following the wobbly launch and mixed reception for Mass Effect: Andromeda. However, with the game now expected to launch in April 2018 at the earliest, that may be the longest shot of all.