The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Here's what we predict will happen at E3 2017 The whole team gathers around the mic to discuss potential surprises from the week ahead

James Batchelor UK Editor Friday 9th June 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article GI Podcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast is available to download now and, unsurprisingly, it's all about E3 2017.

The entire GI team is on board to discuss what we expect (and hope) to see from this year's E3 conference in LA. Our North American duo of James Brightman and Brendan Sinclair kick off the discussion, before our European triumvirate Matt Handrahan, Chris Dring and James Batchelor offer their thoughts.

Across the two groups, we break down what we're likely to see from each of the major publisher and platform holder press conferences, their different strategies in E3s past, the role virtual reality will play in each company's offering, and how the E3 show floor is likely to change with a fresh influx of consumer ticket holders.

GamesIndustry.biz will be covering E3 extensively over the next week, with streams of each of the press conferences and special daily E3 Briefing newsletters. You can sign up for them right here - simply make sure you're signed up for the Daily Newsletter to receive the E3 specials (and why not sign up for our dedicated mobile, VR and UK retail & publishing newsletters while you're at it?).

Got predictions of your own? Post them in the comments below - we might even do a round-up of the most interesting ones.

You can listen to the latest episode below, subscribe to our RSS feed, or download the file directly here. It is also available via iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms. Our previous episodes can also be found here.

If you're interested in appearing on the show or would like to hear us tackle a certain topics, send any suggestions to james.batchelor@gamesindustry.biz.