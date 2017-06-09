Supercell, Phil Harrison, Richard Bartle and Mike Pondsmith added to Gamelab Barcelona conference will host speakers that span the full history of the games industry

Supercell's Mikko Kodisoja, Cyberpunk designer Mike Pondsmith and the veteran games executive and investor Phil Harrison have joined the line-up of the Gamelab conference, which takes place in Barcelona later this month.

As the co-founder of Supercell, Kodisoja started one of the most profitable studios in the history of the industry, and as game lead he helped to create some of the most popular products on the mobile market today. Phil Harrison was an early investor in Supercell, just one of the smart investments he made after serving as president of Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios, and executive leader of Xbox in Europe.

Mike Pondsmith was making games before PlayStation and Xbox even existed, creating a string of influential role-playing games through his company R. Talsorian Games - most famously Cyberpunk and Castle Falkenstein. Joining Pondsmith at Gamelab is another vital figure in the evolution of the medium: Richard Bartle, who pointed the way forward for virtual worlds with his Multi-User Dungeon (MUD) in 1978.

Given its Barcelona location, Gamelab will also feature some of the most exciting companies in the Spanish industry, including MercurySteam's Enric Álvarez, Social Point's Horacio Martos, and Tequila Works' Raul Rubio, whose studio has just released the critically admired Rime.

The Gamelab speaker line-up also includes Activision eSports boss Mike Sepso, Playdead co-founder Dino Patti, The Last Guardian creator Fumito Ueda, and the legendary designer Richard Garriott.

Gamelab takes place in Barcelona from June 28 to 30. For more information on speakers and the event in general, visit the website.

GamesIndustry.biz is a media partner of the Gamelab conference. Our travel and accommodation costs will be provided by the organiser.